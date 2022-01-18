ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Woman Dances on News Channel Debate After Not Getting a Chance to Speak

When nothing else works, break into dance!

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Woman dances on live news channel debate.</p></div>
i

Ever been frustrated with news channel debates? You're not the only one. A panelist from a news channel recently expressed her frustration after being denied the chance to speak in a very unique way.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a short clip going viral on Twitter, it is seen how the woman, wearing a green kurta, starts dancing after she is interrupted several times. While she might be frustrated, the video surely makes for a rather funny watch. Watch it here:

While it is not known which channel this clip is from, it is most probably from a Bengali news channel, according to what users in the comments are speculating. Check out those and other reactions from Twitter here:

Watch: Woman Dances on News Channel Debate After Not Getting a Chance to Speak

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Watch: Woman Dances on News Channel Debate After Not Getting a Chance to Speak

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Watch: Woman Dances on News Channel Debate After Not Getting a Chance to Speak

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Watch: Woman Dances on News Channel Debate After Not Getting a Chance to Speak

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Watch: Woman Dances on News Channel Debate After Not Getting a Chance to Speak

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Watch: Woman Dances on News Channel Debate After Not Getting a Chance to Speak

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Watch: Woman Dances on News Channel Debate After Not Getting a Chance to Speak

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Watch: In Madhya Pradesh, Young Girl Climbs Tree to Avoid Getting Vaccinated

Watch: In Madhya Pradesh, Young Girl Climbs Tree to Avoid Getting Vaccinated

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT