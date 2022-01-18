Watch: Woman Dances on News Channel Debate After Not Getting a Chance to Speak
When nothing else works, break into dance!
Ever been frustrated with news channel debates? You're not the only one. A panelist from a news channel recently expressed her frustration after being denied the chance to speak in a very unique way.
In a short clip going viral on Twitter, it is seen how the woman, wearing a green kurta, starts dancing after she is interrupted several times. While she might be frustrated, the video surely makes for a rather funny watch. Watch it here:
While it is not known which channel this clip is from, it is most probably from a Bengali news channel, according to what users in the comments are speculating. Check out those and other reactions from Twitter here:
