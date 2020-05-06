Even as the lockdown has been relaxed in several parts of the country, one must not forget that the fight against the novel coronavirus continues. At a time of crisis, no kind of contribution is too small - even if it’s just the simple act of staying home.It was recently reported that IT giant Wipro too has decided to do its bit by collaborating with the Maharashtra government. Wipro has reportedly signed a deal with the Maharashtra government, according to which it will be converting one of its campuses in Hinjewadi Pune into a hospital where COVID patients can be treated, reported Times of India. The temporary COVID hospital will have 450 beds. Wipro will have the hospital ready by 30 May and the property will be returned back to the company after one year. The care facility will be equipped to handle moderate COVID cases. It will also have 12 beds for stabilisation of critical patient before they’re moved to a different facility.Wipro has also made necessary arrangements for doctors and other healthcare workers.It has assured that there will be an “independent, isolated COVID-19 dedicated complex” where doctors and medical staff can stay. It will have 24 rooms.This collaboration between Wipro and Maharashtra government is certainly a step in the right direction since Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the country at the moment. As of 6 May, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 42,000.(With inputs from Times of India)Watch: Assam Police Surprises 78-Yr-Old Man on B’Day Amid Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)