Wife Joins Indian Army as a Tribute to Martyred Husband 3 Years After His Death

On 20 November, she was commissioned into the Indian Army at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai as a lieutenant. "He (Deepak) gifted us a life of pride which I am trying to carry forward. I’d like to thank my husband’s regiment. They stand with me at every step and treat me like a daughter. For brave women, I’d like to become a mother not for ‘janm’ (birth) but for ‘karm’ (deed), and whatever I live for, will be a gift to my children," said Lieutenant Jyoti in a statement to ANI.

She passed the SSC exams earlier this year and will be the first in her family to join the army. 178 other cadets, including 29 women, passed out with her from the Officers Training Academy.