Hey Media, Why Use Pics of Women in Skimpy Clothes? Asks Twitter
Twitter users question choice of image by Times Now that shows actor Rakulpreet Singh in a bikini on TV.
An image of a news flash is viral on social media which shows actor Rakulpreet Singh in a bikini with "used drugs" written on it. A Twitter user took to the platform to point out how news channels use images of women in a bikini or "skimpy" clothing with an "intent to characterise them".
Abhishek Baxi, a journalist, wrote, "Times Now specifically uses pictures of Rhea and Rakulpreet in skimpy clothes. Usually, these photos will be avoided on news shows, but there is a deliberate intent to 'characterize' these women. It's creepy, regressive, and very pathetic. And this show is helmed by a woman."
Many reacting to his tweet shared their opinion on the same.
Couldn't Find Another Picture? Of Course...
*slow clap*
Existential Crisis Much???
A New Low Every Day...
