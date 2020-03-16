Why Makers of Kajol’s ‘Devi’ Can’t Dismiss Plagiarism Allegation

He added, “This is a issue we feel strongly about, we saw merit in the script and so we’ve made it. The rest is for people to decide.”

When probed further he said, “Priyanka (director) brought the script to us. It’s a registered script and it came to us in November 2018. We put it together and now it’s out for people to watch.”

Finally Anupama asks him if he’s watched Four to which he says, “I wouldn’t want to comment further.” Through the conversation, Kajol keeps mum.