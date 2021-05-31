Why so Much Work for Kids?: Watch 6-Year-Old's Appeal To PM Modi

While we might think that only students appearing for board exams and other professional courses are facing the brunt of these academic issues, children as young as six years of age are also going through a tough time.

Such is the case of this 6-year-old girl from Kashmir who is seen talking about her daily school schedule and asking PM Modi "why there is so much work for such small kids"

In the video, the girl says that she has online classes every day, which start from 10 am and last upto 2 pm. In these classes, various subjects are covered like Math, English, Urdu, EVS, and Computers. She says that this amount of academic pressure is only given to students in the 6th and 7th grade, and hence it is not justified for students of her age to go through such long hours of online classes.

The video has been uploaded by journalist Aurangzeb Naqshzeb with the caption, "A six-year-old Kashmiri girl's complaint to Pm regarding long hours of online classes and too much of school work."

