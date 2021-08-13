Why ‘Shershaah’ Could Be A Career-Defining Role For Sidharth Malhotra

Amazon Prime Video's latest original movie Shershaah is a biopic of a 25-year-old Captain Vikram Batra who died in the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the movie is a tribute to the Param Vir Chakra awardee as the Shershaah led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare during the Kargil War. Released ahead of Independence Day, the movie is produced by Dharma Productions with Sidharth Malhotra as Capt. Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani playing his lady love, Dimple.

We know that Bollywood loves historical dramas and re-telling anecdotes from battlefields, and more often than not, they do so with an ensemble cast. Even Sidharth Malhotra’s own track record of success has him sharing screen with other leads, whether it’s Student of the Year, Brothers or Kapoor & Sons. But this time, by choosing a biopic, Malhotra has taken the onus of having the spotlight mostly on him - which, as we know, has its own ups and downs. But as it turns out, it was the perfect gamble. Seeing him all fired up for a frontal attack, throwing grenades to reclaim crucial check posts is not something we knew we wanted, that is until now. Shershaah shows us that there is a different side to Malhotra - a sincere and a more nuanced craftsman with the ability to fly solo.