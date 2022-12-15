Wholesome Viral Clip Shows Young Girl Taking Care Of Visually Impaired Parents
The viral clip was titled, "Beti Ho To Aisi".
In news of what's melting netizens' hearts, an Instagram user posted a clip of a school uniform-clad young girl taking care of her visually impaired parents at a street food stall in Mumbai. With the video garnering over 795,316 likes and 4,692 comments, it's safe to say that the heartwarming clip has gone viral.
Instagram user, @mith_mumbaikar shared the video with the caption, "I got so emotional when I saw them for the first time. Everyday I was seeing them coming to this shop (Mauli Vade - Jhangid,Mira road) Parents are blind but they are watching world through her daughters eyes."
The user added to the heartfelt note, "This small girl taught us so many things. No one cares you more than your parents, So care them before they leaves you."
In no time, netizens poured in with their reactions and well wishes for the young girl and her family. While one Instagram user wrote, "Protect her at all costs", another jokingly wrote, "If anyone hurts this girl, we go to war."
Check out what people are saying here:
My Blindness Has Not Been My Barrier
