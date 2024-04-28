'Who'd Buy This?': Internet Reacts To Brand Selling ‘Pee Stain’ Jeans For ₹50000

The unconventional Jordanluca jeans, introduced during the fall/winter 2023 runway show, include a dark stain in the groin area, leading critics to liken it to a wet spot.
The original jeans are priced at $811 (around ₹67,600), while a lighter wash of the same design is now available for $608 (about ₹50,000)
Many took to the internet to share their thoughts on the unusual designs. Seeing as the designs have the 'pee stain' and have been dubbed to be just that many took their respective accounts to talk about how they do not need to spend so much to get these types of jeans, one user wrote they could just "DIY" it.
While others took to the internet to talk about why anyone would spend money on something like this in the first place.
Here are some of the hilarious reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)