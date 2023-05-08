ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp Scammer Offers Fake Job; Twitter User's Response Goes Viral

The Twitter user also shared how the scammer reacted to her response and how they eventually blocked her.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
WhatsApp Scammer Offers Fake Job; Twitter User's Response Goes Viral
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A Bengaluru entrepreneur is going viral for sharing a series of screenshots on Twitter, detailing her communication with a scammer who offered her a fake job opportunity.

The scam, popularly known as the ₹50 scam, involves asking people to like and subscribe to YouTube videos to get paid. They ask victims to download an app to transfer money easily when in reality, the scammers use the app to obtain the victims' personal information and steal their money.

This is how this particular scam began, until the woman's hilarious responses to the scammer got her blocked!

ADVERTISEMENT

In no time, the tweets went viral with them garnering over 141.6K views and over 1300 likes. The Twitter user also shared how the scammer reacted to her response and how they eventually blocked her.

Netizens couldn't get enough of the viral tweet thread, with many sharing similar witty responses to online scammers.

Take a look:

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking D'YAVOL X To Sell Cheaper Jackets

Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking D'YAVOL X To Sell Cheaper Jackets

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  WhatsApp   Going Viral   WhatsApp Scam 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×