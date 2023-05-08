WhatsApp Scammer Offers Fake Job; Twitter User's Response Goes Viral

A Bengaluru entrepreneur is going viral for sharing a series of screenshots on Twitter, detailing her communication with a scammer who offered her a fake job opportunity.

The scam, popularly known as the ₹50 scam, involves asking people to like and subscribe to YouTube videos to get paid. They ask victims to download an app to transfer money easily when in reality, the scammers use the app to obtain the victims' personal information and steal their money.

This is how this particular scam began, until the woman's hilarious responses to the scammer got her blocked!