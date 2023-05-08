WhatsApp Scammer Offers Fake Job; Twitter User's Response Goes Viral

A Bengaluru entrepreneur is going viral for sharing a series of screenshots on Twitter, detailing her communication with a scammer who offered her a fake job opportunity.
The scam, popularly known as the ₹50 scam, involves asking people to like and subscribe to YouTube videos to get paid. They ask victims to download an app to transfer money easily when in reality, the scammers use the app to obtain the victims' personal information and steal their money.
This is how this particular scam began, until the woman's hilarious responses to the scammer got her blocked!
In no time, the tweets went viral with them garnering over 141.6K views and over 1300 likes. The Twitter user also shared how the scammer reacted to her response and how they eventually blocked her.
Netizens couldn't get enough of the viral tweet thread, with many sharing similar witty responses to online scammers.
Take a look:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)