ADVERTISEMENT
Amid #WhatsAppDown, Netizens Turn to Twitter To Share Memes
Did you also think your phone was the problem and repeatedly took it on and off airplane mode?
i
WhatsApp has been down for a lot of users in India for the past few hours. It started with some confusion around the app’s message delivery system around 12 pm. About users experienced an issue, and slowly almost everyone reported that their WhatsApp wasn’t working.
ADVERTISEMENT
Most users went to Twitter to check what the issue was, and naturally, Twitter was already full of memes. Here are some of the best ones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×