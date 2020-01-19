WhatsApp Down As Twitter Pokes Fun At The Messaging App
In the age of instant connectivity through personal messaging applications, WhatsApp is the tool relied on by most. However, how much do we depend on the Facebook-owned app?
Well, here it is - Twitter went into a meltdown as people reported the inability to send media files (images and videos) on WhatsApp.
#WhatsApp down was the number 1 trend on Twitter as people attempted to confirm if the app was unavailable in their locations.
Some netizens, however, saw the funny side of the situation and did not miss the opportunity to make memes for the amusement of the others.
A Twitter user said, “I thought my friends finally got sick of me and stopped texting but I guess today's not the day cause Whatsapp is just down ”
Another poked fun at the server of WhatsApp and Instagram compared to that of Twitter.
Another user poked fun at the trend, saying, “Twitter reaction after getting all the attention when WhatsApp went down.”