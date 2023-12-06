Rizz Is Oxford Word of the Yr & These Bollywood Characters Have Impeccable Rizz

Actor Tom Holland catapulted the word 'rizz' to social media fame after he said in an interview, "I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz." From then on to Oxford declaring 'Rizz' as Word of the Year 2023, the word has been used in several ways.

Rizz beat out contenders like 'beige flag', 'parasocial', 'de-influencing', 'Swiftie', and even 'situationship'. While Oxford defined rizz as 'style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner,' the actual definition can be hard to pin down. The closest you could come to explaining it is probably as being similar to having 'game'. But mostly, it's just when the vibes are right, in a very specific way.

With that in mind, here are some Bollywood characters who have impeccable rizz, from Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa to Aditya Roy Kapur's Shaan Sengupta.