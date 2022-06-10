We’re Very Visible And That’s Exciting - Lenny Henry, On Playing Sadoc Burrows
Lenny Henry will play Sadoc Burrows, an ancestor to the Hobbits in LotR, in Rings of Power
Lenny Henry who plays Sadoc Burrows, one of the Harfoots, in the upcoming mega series Rings of Power spoke about his role and the opportunity for people of color in the series.
He expressed that taking on the role of Sadoc Burrows not only allowed him to play in the fantasy genre that he loves – it also offered an opportunity to help shift the needle on a world that previously hasn’t tended to feature people of colour in prominent roles.
In an exclusive interview with the Empire magazine, the famous comedian said, “If you can’t see it, you can’t be it. Finally, in this show, kids are going to see people of colour taking up space in the centre of a fantasy series. We’re very visible in this world and that’s very exciting.”
Talking more about his role, he said, “We’re a nomadic tribe, moving with the weather and the fertility of the crops. We have big caravans on wooden wheels and we’re very good at hiding things, because humans are much bigger than us and bring trouble. We’re the traditional Tolkien little guy.”
The multi-season drama - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world in multiple languages on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.