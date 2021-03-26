These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

Who needs Netflix when news is THIS entertaining?

Who needs Netflix when news headlines are as entertaining as this? Be it during the lockdown or otherwise, it's safe to say that humans around the world are enough for amusement if we observe closely.

If you're having trouble believing us, here are some headlines from the recent past that prove we're capable of anything.

Shinchan is Smart, but THIS Smart?

These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

(Photo: The Quint)

She Knows her Priorities...

These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

(Photo: The Quint)

'Not' the Definition of a Perfect Crime

These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

(Photo: The Quint)

These Relatives I Tell You...

These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

(Photo: The Quint)

Unemployment is at it's All Time High!

These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

(Photo: The Quint)

True Love, I Guess?

These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

(Photo: The Quint)

Need COVID to End Right Now!

These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

(Photo: The Quint)

