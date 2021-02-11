Watch: Viral Video of Woman Skiing in a Saree With Husband
Couple’s video of skiing in Indian attire has us wondering why this isn’t the official skiing gear?
After the internet saw the viral gymnast, Parul Arora doing a back-flip in a saree, another woman in a saree has gone viral on the internet. This time, we have a woman skiing in a saree!
The lady is Divya Maiya who is seen effortlessly gliding through the snow in Welch village which is a popular skiing haunt in Minnesota. Her video has gone viral on the internet.
Setting goals, the story becomes even better! Turns out Maiya did this after deciding with her husband, who also donned a mundu.
The couple went skiing after donning traditional clothes, dhoti and saree, setting ultimate couple goals for us!
In another video, both of them can be seen prepping and skiing together. Another video shows the two getting ready for their adventure. Who would have though skiing could look this effortless in an Indian attire?
Maiya skiing in a saree just goes to show how saree can make anything look graceful. Wild how no one thought of wearing a saree for skiing before?
