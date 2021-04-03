Watch: This Crow Disposes Garbage Better Than Most Humans!
The video was shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Services Official.
While most people turn to climate activists and cleanliness programmes for inspiration, one small incident that took place recently has rendered us a new outlook on how to approach cleanliness.
A viral video of crow picking litter from around the garbage can with its beak and disposing it in the trash has been shared by an Indian Forest Services official, Susanta Nanda. What is fascinating about the video is that not only did the crow identify the scraps, but also properly put them in the trash.
Nanda posted the video with the caption, "This crow knows that humans have lost the sense of shame"
People on Twitter were amazed with how intelligent this crow was, not only because it identified the dustbin, but also because it recognized how littered the area was.
Whether by coincidence or on purpose, this crow has definitely put things into perspective for humans.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.