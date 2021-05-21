Watch: Nurses in Odisha Dance to Cheer up COVID-19 Patients
A few male nurses in Sambalpur, Odisha were seen dancing with the patients to cheer them up.
Our frontline workers aren't just helping society with their service, they are also going one step further and spreading cheer all around, something we could all use in these gloomy times.
In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, it is seen how some nurses in Odisha are dancing in the COVID-19 ward to cheer up the patients there. The incident took place at VIMSAR hospital in Sambalpur, and here is the full video uploaded by a user:
In the video, the nurses are seen dancing along with a patient first, where the patient is moving her hands and trying to participate while the doctors cheer on.
This is followed by the solo performance of one of the nurses that is seen grooving to a song while patients enjoy the entertainment.
Here is how users on Twitter reacted to the news:
