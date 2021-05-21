Watch: Nurses in Odisha Dance to Cheer up COVID-19 Patients

Our frontline workers aren't just helping society with their service, they are also going one step further and spreading cheer all around, something we could all use in these gloomy times.

In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, it is seen how some nurses in Odisha are dancing in the COVID-19 ward to cheer up the patients there. The incident took place at VIMSAR hospital in Sambalpur, and here is the full video uploaded by a user: