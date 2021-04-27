Watch: MP Couple Ties the Knot in PPE as Groom Tests COVID+
Corona is in the air, but so is love!
A couple in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, decided to swap their sherwani and lehenga for a PPE kit for their marriage after the groom tested positive for coronavirus.
According to reports, the groom had tested positive on April 19, and after taking the required permissions from the authorities, the marriage took place in a local community hall.
Watch the full video here:
Navin Garg, Tehsildar, Ratlam said that they had arrived at the venue to stop the wedding after finding out that the groom tested positive, but when they reached there, they saw that the couple was wearing PPE kits.
In a similar case, a couple from Kerala, Abhirami and Sarathmon S, from Alappuzha Vandanam Medical College tied the knot on Sunday when the groom tested positive for COVID.
The bride wore a PPE kit during the ceremony after getting permissions from the district collector. The main reason for them to do so was to not miss out on the auspicious day, or 'muhuratam', a special time for Hindus to get married.
The groom's mother had also tested positive for COVID around the same time, and the ceremony took place in her presence in a small ward of the hospital.
On Monday, India recorded a total of 3,23,023 fresh cases in the country.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.