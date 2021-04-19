Watch: Moving Videos of Humans Helping Animals Amid the Pandemic

The frequent lockdowns and restrictions have rendered the streets empty in most cities and towns now. The absence of people has been felt most by animals, mostly the stray ones that depend on the kindness of a few good samaritans who would occasionally feed them and take care of them.

Despite this, a lot of people have been seen going out of their way to care for these animals and ensure that they are not abandoned on the streets. Here are two recent incidents of people displaying selfless acts of kindness towards animals that will reinstate your faith in humanity.

In the first one, it is seen how a man is helping two monkeys quench their thirst in the heat by offering them water from his own water bottle. In the now viral video, it is seen how the first money is drinking water from the bottle, and the second monkey follows suit. While the second monkey is drinking this water, the first comes and sits close to the man who offered him the drink. The video is uploaded with the caption, "In a world where you can be anything, be kind", by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services Official.

Watch the full video here: