Watch: Mizoram Girl Does Football Tricks in Heels, Wins Hearts

In a viral video uploaded by Robert Romawiya Royte, the sports minister of Mizoram, it is seen how Cindy is doing these football tricks like an expert. She is seen kicking the ball a couple of times and even rotating it on her heels while balancing it all perfectly.

The video is uploaded alongside the caption, "A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How it's done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether"

Check it out here: