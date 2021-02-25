Manipal Hospital Doctors Share 'Pawri' Video, But With a Message

A Pakistani influencer’s #Pawrihorahihai video has been trending across all social media platforms. From Indian brands to the police and celebrities, almost everyone has been coming up with their own versions of 'pawri'.

Jumping on the bandwagon, Manipal Hospitals recently made a video with this trend, but used it to send across an important message. Sharing the video with the hashtag #Saynotopawri, the hospital wrote, ‘The pandemic isn’t over, and it’s no time to pawri. Mask up, and stay safe!’

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases in the country, netizens are applauding this version of the trend

Watch the video here: