Watch: Diljit Dosanjh’s Take on the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Trend
Diljit made the video on the sets of his upcoming film, Honsla Rakh.
Amidst the huge number of viral videos made on the #PawriHoRahiHai trend, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has also added his own spin. The video, made on the sets of his upcoming move Honsla Rakh, has gone viral.
Diljit's video, which he posted on Instagram, has garnered 1 millions views in just 24 hours.
In the video, Dosanjh can be seen saying, "Ye hum hain, ye humare director hain aur yahan shooting ho rahi hai (This is me, this is our director and we are shooting here)".
Referring to his co-actor Sonam Bajwa Diljit further adds, "Ye Sonam hai, Ye iski costume hai aur issko thand lag rahi hai (This is Sonam, this is her costume and she is freezing)".
Bajwa can also be seen saying, "Aur mein thand mein marr rahi hun (And i am freezing to death)".
Diljit's fans have loved the video and they flooded his post with reactions.
The ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend began after Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared a short video on Instagram.
