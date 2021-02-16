Watch: Deepika Padukone Grooves in Style With Her 'Alter Egos'
Deepika Padukone has been actively documenting her life on Instagram during the lockdown.
Giving a new spin to her Instagram, actor Deepika Padukone has picked up a new style! Sharing her first reel video on Instagram, Deepika can be seen grooving to an upbeat song. She is doing so effortlessly, wearing a funky clothes neon crop-jacket over a pink tube-top. We can also see Deepika's 'alter'egos' in the video.
Check out the video here:
The comment section saw a bunch of people loving Deepika's vibe. Padukone’s husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh commented with a bunch of laughing emojis. Even actor Varun Dhawan replied to the video.
Fans have also been impressed with the video.
Check out some reactions here:
Deepika Padukone is currently working on a movie with Shahrukh Khan called ‘Pathan’ and one with Hrithik Roshan called ‘Fighter’.
