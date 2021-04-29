Watch: Ambulance Driver Dances in Baraat to Relieve Stress

An ambulance driver from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was seen dancing in a wedding procession as it passed from the Sushila Tiwari hospital where he works.

In a video that has now gone viral, it is seen how the driver, identified as Mahesh, is dancing to relieve his stress. He explains that he carries COVID patients to and fro all day and he started dancing as a way to cope with the pressure that he faces.

Check out the full video here: