Watch: Ambulance Driver Dances in Baraat to Relieve Stress
The video was taken in Uttarakhand where the ambulance driver joined an ongoing wedding procession.
An ambulance driver from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was seen dancing in a wedding procession as it passed from the Sushila Tiwari hospital where he works.
In a video that has now gone viral, it is seen how the driver, identified as Mahesh, is dancing to relieve his stress. He explains that he carries COVID patients to and fro all day and he started dancing as a way to cope with the pressure that he faces.
Check out the full video here:
"I danced for nearly 10 minutes and forgot everything. It was a relief," said Mahesh to Hindustan Times. He also added, "After dancing, my mind felt a little better and I forgot my stress. And that is why I danced."
Thousands of healthcare and frontline workers are going through the stress that Mahesh is talking about, since most of them have been over-exhausted during this second wave, especially since there is a severe shortage of resources that they have to deal with.
