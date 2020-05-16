Recently, an 82-year-old woman, who also happens to be the widow of a soldier who died during the 1965 war, made a huge donation towards the PM Cares Fund. Darshani Devi has donated Rs 2 lakhs to the fund. She currently lives in Uttarakhand and took help from the local authorities while making the donation, reported news agency ANI.Devi’s husband was a Havaldar in the army and died during the 1965 war.Chief Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat praised her generous contribution. He said, “We are proud of Shrimati Darshani Devi. Many of us need to follow the fine example that she has set.” He further urged that even if citizens cannot contribute, they must at least continue paying taxes and not find ways to evade taxes.Like Darshani Devi, there are many who are trying to find ways to make donations. The entire country is in the middle of a crisis and a crunch in resources is inevitable.Another example is that of a 3-year-old boy who recently sold cupcakes to collect money for the cops of Mumbai. Kabeer sold the cupcakes to an entrepreneur for charity and was looking for Rs10,000, but the entrepreneur handed him a cheque of Rs 50,000 instead.Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a heartfelt video about the adorable story. “Look what’s baking! This 3 year old little baker Kabeer, had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard earned money! Ever seen a bigger heart than that of our wonderful little #coronawarrior ?” the caption said.Watch: Flamingos Turn Mumbai Pink, Turtles Flock to Odisha Coast We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.