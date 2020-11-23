Vlogger Surprises ‘Omelet Wale Uncle’ With New Cart, Steals Hearts

We're all aware of Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba, a local food joint that went viral after being spotted by a vlogger. Social media worked wonders for the food joint. However, in the past month, much controversy has emerged, wherein he owner of the Baba ka Dhaba accused the vlogger of fraudulently making money from the situation.

Yet, we continue to see just how social media is positive influence for many out there.

A recent story is that of a local omellete-seller in Faridabad who was discovered by Vishal Sharma, a food vlogger and social activist who goes by the name of @foodyvishal on Instagram. For Diwali, Sharma surprised the 80-year-old "omelette wale uncle" with a brand new cart.