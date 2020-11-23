Vlogger Surprises ‘Omelet Wale Uncle’ With New Cart, Steals Hearts
A Happy Diwali for the omelet-seller indeed!
We're all aware of Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba, a local food joint that went viral after being spotted by a vlogger. Social media worked wonders for the food joint. However, in the past month, much controversy has emerged, wherein he owner of the Baba ka Dhaba accused the vlogger of fraudulently making money from the situation.
Yet, we continue to see just how social media is positive influence for many out there.
A recent story is that of a local omellete-seller in Faridabad who was discovered by Vishal Sharma, a food vlogger and social activist who goes by the name of @foodyvishal on Instagram. For Diwali, Sharma surprised the 80-year-old "omelette wale uncle" with a brand new cart.
Vishal took to his Instagram to share a video.
Turns out, the 80-year old omelette-seller had been using his old cart for quite a while. In an IGTV video uploaded on the vlogger’s Instagram page, he shows how the old cart was in very bad shape with rusted tyres and a flimsy roof. That is when the vlogger thought of gifting the man a brand new cart for his business.
This gesture brought a lot of praise for the vlogger, and he was lauded for the amazing and thoughtful Diwali gift. Here are some comments on his post applauding his effort:
This pandemic has been tough on everyone, and some have had to face the brunt of it more than the rest. A small gesture like this goes a long way in helping someone out and restoring their faith in humanity in these trying times.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.