Vishal Dadlani, Penn Masala’s New Song To Help Migrant Workers
The song is called ‘Main Hoon Na Tera’ and is penned by Poojan Sahil.
Bollywood singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, a cappella group Penn Masala and lyricist Poojan Sahil have joined hands for a nationwide relief initiative program dedicated to migrant workers and daily wage earners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of this initiative, they've released a song 'Main Hoon Na Tera' on YouTube that is dedicated to the migrant workers.
Released on YouTube on 29 August, the song seeks to raise awareness about those affected by the pandemic and motivate people to pitch and contribute for the cause.
Take a look:
The Initiative
All proceeds will go towards the nationwide COVID relief initiative being led by the Indian Leadership Forum Against Trafficking (ILFAT) and Tafteesh. ILFAT and Tafteesh are bringing together multiple reputed NGOs and civil society groups across the country to make this ambitious relief effort a successful reality. Their aim is to support migrant workers and help them not fall into a trap of debt which might have long-term adverse effects on their lives.
In order to donate or know more, you can visit their official GiveIndia crowdfunding page.
Across Oceans
Owing to the physical distances between the collaboraters of the song, the recordings had to be done at home. Vishal Dadlani and Poojan Sahil are in India, however, many members of Penn Masala are currently in the USA. Hence, each vocalist had to record their own track from their homes across India as well as the USA. The individual tracks were put together and mastered in a studio in Philadelphia, edited in New Delhi and then finally released!
“What makes us human? I believe compassion makes us human. In India, we have migrant workers still struggling during the pandemic. The crisis continues, the trouble continues, the pain continues. If we can find it in our hearts to come together and even now, help them a little more - as much as we can, I think we can make a huge difference. If not now, then when?”Vishal Dadlani
