Vishal Dadlani, Penn Masala’s New Song To Help Migrant Workers

All proceeds will go towards the nationwide COVID relief initiative being led by the Indian Leadership Forum Against Trafficking (ILFAT) and Tafteesh. ILFAT and Tafteesh are bringing together multiple reputed NGOs and civil society groups across the country to make this ambitious relief effort a successful reality. Their aim is to support migrant workers and help them not fall into a trap of debt which might have long-term adverse effects on their lives.

In order to donate or know more, you can visit their official GiveIndia crowdfunding page.