Virat Kohli Keeps Asking Celebs Where They Got Their Watches & Desis Can Relate
Virat Kohli is obsessed with watches, not just his, but even his friends'!
Virat Kohli is a true desi at heart, whether it is breaking into bhangra every time he gets the opportunity or commenting on his friend's posts only to ask about their watch-- and netizens can totally relate!
Kohli's comments asking fellow celebrities where they got their watches from have gone viral on Twitter.
Virat has been known for donning some exclusive luxury watches, but as netizens pointed out, his obsession with watches is not just limited to wearing one, he also is curious about the watches his friends wear.
As the tweet went viral, desis flooded the comment section with hilarious takes. Some even think that he gifted the watches to his friends, only to ask them for credit every time they post a picture with it. Read them here:
