Twitter Explodes With Memes After Virat Anushka Announce Pregnancy

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that they are expecting a baby. The couple, who have been maried for almost three years now, took to Instagram to break the news. In the picture, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump as Virat stands close to her.

The news comes a few months after Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya annouced wife Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy in June. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor also announced the news of their second pregnancy a few weeks ago.

With IPL right around the corner, the timing of the news could not have been better for Twitteratis, who swung into action and flooded the social media platform with memes related to the couple.