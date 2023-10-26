ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Viral: Woman Reveals How She Got Her Lost Apple Pencil Back In Wholesome Post

Since the time of uploading, the post has garnered over 212.6K views.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Viral: Woman Reveals How She Got Her Lost Apple Pencil Back In Wholesome Post
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The internet cannot stop gushing over this heartwarming story that’s been making the rounds online. A woman named Akansha Dugad took to her X handle to share a unique experience.

The now-viral post details how she lost her Apple Pencil while vacationing in Auroville, Puducherry. While spending a day at the Auroville beach with a friend and another guest at their hostel, the woman unfortunately misplaced her Apple Pencil. Her friend and the guest, Rakshit joined her in searching for the Pencil, but to no avail.

Upon returning to Mumbai, Akansha was pleasantly surprised to receive a package from Rakshit.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The post revealed that Rakshit not only sent her a box of Apsara Pencils but also her lost Apple Pencil.

The kind stanger returned her lost gadget with a heartfelt note, "There will never be enough kindness in this world. I will do my part; you make sure to do yours. Because, in the end, only kindness matters."

In no time, the heartwarming post garnered immense popularity, with netizens gushing over this incident and leaving some hilarious comments.

Check how they are reacting here:

Also Read

Former Google Employee Turns Uber Bike Driver in Bengaluru To Explore The City

Former Google Employee Turns Uber Bike Driver in Bengaluru To Explore The City

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Mumbai   Apple   Auroville 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×