Viral Video: Woman Throws 'SRK Party' For Friends On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

An X (formerly Twitter) user's creative celebration in honor of Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday has caught the attention of netizens. In response to her post from a year ago where she pledged to forgo a Halloween party in favor of an SRK-themed bash, the user shared a video with the caption, "A year in the making."

In the video, the woman and her friends paid homage to iconic SRK characters with their costumes. Her friends dressed as Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the endearing Suri from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the intense Raees, among others. The celebration also featured a screening of memorable scenes from SRK's classic films.