ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Viral Video: Woman Throws 'SRK Party' For Friends On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

The viral clip has garnered a flurry of reactions from delighted netizens.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Viral Video: Woman Throws 'SRK Party' For Friends On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

An X (formerly Twitter) user's creative celebration in honor of Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday has caught the attention of netizens. In response to her post from a year ago where she pledged to forgo a Halloween party in favor of an SRK-themed bash, the user shared a video with the caption, "A year in the making."

In the video, the woman and her friends paid homage to iconic SRK characters with their costumes. Her friends dressed as Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the endearing Suri from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the intense Raees, among others. The celebration also featured a screening of memorable scenes from SRK's classic films.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The video has gained significant attention, amassing 135,000 views and a flurry of reactions from social media users. This celebration underscores Shah Rukh Khan's enduring influence on younger generations and his status as the "Badshah" of Bollywood.

Also Read

A Glimpse Into the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan’s Feminism on and off Screen

A Glimpse Into the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan’s Feminism on and off Screen

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  birthday   Viral Video   Shah Rukh Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×