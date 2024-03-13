Viral Video: Woman Irons Clothes Using Pressure Cooker; Internet Reacts

Recently, a video of a woman ironing a shirt with a pressure cooker went viral on social media. While the method can be extremely hazardous and cause burns or accidents, several netizens were impressed by the woman's "innovative technique."

In the video, which has now amassed over 2 lakh views on X (formerly Twitter), a woman can be seen heating up a pressure cooker on an inductive stove, following which she uses the same utensil to iron a shirt.