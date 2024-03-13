ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Viral Video: Woman Irons Clothes Using Pressure Cooker; Internet Reacts

The viral video has gained over 2 lakh views on X (formerly Twitter).

Recently, a video of a woman ironing a shirt with a pressure cooker went viral on social media. While the method can be extremely hazardous and cause burns or accidents, several netizens were impressed by the woman's "innovative technique."

In the video, which has now amassed over 2 lakh views on X (formerly Twitter), a woman can be seen heating up a pressure cooker on an inductive stove, following which she uses the same utensil to iron a shirt.

Have a look at the video here:

One of the users commented on the post, "Progress from a lot of garam pani from bachelor days to pressure cooker post marriage. A perfect jugaad this will be followed by placing ironed clothes beneath pillow."

"What a innovative way," wrote another.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

Topics:  Viral Video 

