Viral Video: Indian Mom Dries Clothes On Balcony of Dubai Hotel; Netizens React

The video has racked up over 11.1 million views since the time it was shared.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
A video of an Indian mother drying clothes on the balcony of a luxurious Dubai hotel has been going viral on social media. While the video received a positive reaction from some netizens, others criticised the woman's actions.

The video was shared by Pallavi Venkatesh on Instagram, earlier this week, which featured her mother hanging a pair of shorts on the balcony of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The camera also panned to show another balcony in the same hotel with clothes drying out in the sun.

Sharing the video on social media, Pallavi wrote, "Moms just momming at Palm Atlantis."

Since the video was shared, it has racked up over 11.1 million views and more than 1000 comments, including one from the hotel where they stayed.

Taking to the comments section of the post, the official Instagram handle for Atlantis The Palm wrote, "Mom duties We hope you enjoyed your stay! (We include a retractable drying cord in every bathroom, so that you can dry your clothing over the bath)"

Criticising hotels for not providing a drying space for clothes, a user commented, "Hotel needs to learn and provide hanging spot inside the balcony. Maybe a drying rack or a few clothing lines that can be removed when not in need. Hotel’s fault, frankly. User Experience is an ongoing thing."

"Everyone in the UK does it. It’s a natural way to dry clothes. Stop hating yall," commented another netizen.

