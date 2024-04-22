ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Viral: Dolly Chaiwala Enjoys Coffee at Burj Khalifa After Serving Bill Gates

Dolly Chaiwala, an internet sensation, visited Dubai and had coffee at the Burj Khalifa.

Dolly Chaiwala, an internet sensation, visited Dubai and had coffee at the Burj Khalifa. He shared a viral video on Instagram with the caption, "Ek coffee pine Burj Khalifa ke top pe gaye."

In the video, Dolly arrived at the Burj Khalifa in a fancy car and was greeted by officials and influencers. He, along with others, went to the 148th floor, where they enjoyed the view and had coffee and cookies.

Take a look at the video:

Dolly Chaiwala made headlines in February after Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was photographed drinking a cup of tea from his stall in Nagpur during his trip to India. 

The video went viral with millions of views.

Take a look:

