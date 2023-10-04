ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Viral Video: Buffalo Accidentally Swallows Gold Mangalsutra Worth ₹1.5 Lakh

A veterinarian was called upon to successfully retrieve the ornament from the buffalo's stomach.

Viral Video: Buffalo Accidentally Swallows Gold Mangalsutra Worth ₹1.5 Lakh
In a bizarre incident in Maharashtra's Washim district, a buffalo unintentionally consumed an expensive gold 'mangalsutra' worth an estimated ₹1.5 lakh. Weighing over 20g, the ornate jewelry found its way into the buffalo's stomach under unusual circumstances.

The unusual event unfolded when a woman placed her gold 'mangalsutra' on a plate filled with soybean and peanut peels before stepping away for a bath. Upon her return, she left the plate with the peels in front of a buffalo and proceeded to carry out household chores.

Hours later, she realized her precious jewelry had disappeared. Recalling her actions, she remembered that she had placed the 'mangalsutra' in the feed intended for the buffalo, and it had inadvertently ingested it. She promptly informed her husband about the situation.

A veterinarian was called upon to address the peculiar problem. Using a metal detector, the doctor confirmed the presence of the 'mangalsutra' inside the buffalo's stomach.

The following day, an intricate surgery lasting two hours was performed on the buffalo. The animal required 60-65 stitches during the operation, but the skilled veterinary team successfully retrieved the ornament from the buffalo's stomach.

Balasaheb Kaundane, a health official from Washim, emphasized the need for caution when feeding cattle. He urged all cattle owners to be mindful while providing fodder to their animals and to ensure that it doesn't contain anything unintended, avoiding unusual incidents like this in the future.

