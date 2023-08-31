ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral: This Chennai Auto Rickshaw Is Turning Heads With A Mini Garden Inside

Viral: This Chennai Auto Rickshaw Is Turning Heads With A Mini Garden Inside

The viral clip shows the auto being transformed into a 'traveling park' with hanging plants, potted greens & more.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Viral: This Chennai Auto Rickshaw Is Turning Heads With A Mini Garden Inside
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A unique auto rickshaw with an interior adorned with lush green plants has captured the attention and amusement of social media users.

The viral video showcases the vehicle transformed into a "travelling park," featuring plants hanging from the ceiling and potted greens neatly arranged inside.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip, captured from a passenger's perspective in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, showcases the auto's interior entirely covered in greenery, creating a soothing atmosphere.

The now-viral video has gained immense popularity since its posting on 15 August, amassing over 1.1 million views. Check how netizens are reacting here:

Also Read

Auto Driver In Bengaluru Goes Back To School; Writes Exam After 38 Years

Auto Driver In Bengaluru Goes Back To School; Writes Exam After 38 Years

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Chennai   Auto Driver   Auto 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×