Viral: This Chennai Auto Rickshaw Is Turning Heads With A Mini Garden Inside

A unique auto rickshaw with an interior adorned with lush green plants has captured the attention and amusement of social media users.
The viral video showcases the vehicle transformed into a "travelling park," featuring plants hanging from the ceiling and potted greens neatly arranged inside.
Take a look:
The clip, captured from a passenger's perspective in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, showcases the auto's interior entirely covered in greenery, creating a soothing atmosphere.
The now-viral video has gained immense popularity since its posting on 15 August, amassing over 1.1 million views. Check how netizens are reacting here:
