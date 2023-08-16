Viral: Mumbai Coffee Seller's Dream To Go Global Wins Hearts Online

ADVERTISEMENT
Since uploading, the tweet has garnered over 1 million views, with several netizens encouraging the entrepreneur.

Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Mumbai man, Mayank Pandey, is brewing more than just coffee at his stall in Thakur Village, Kandivalli East. Dubbed 'The Coffee Bar,' the vibrant stall caught the attention of social media users when an X (formerly called Twitter) user shared a snapshot of the young entrepreneur and his ambitions.

Pandey's humble setup offers a variety of caffeinated delights – cappuccino, mocha, latte, and black coffee – priced between ₹40-50. What sets his stall apart is a bold poster proclaiming, "It's my dream to take my The Coffee Bar to the global market."

Take a look:

The now-viral tweet reads, "As I was walking yday, saw this guy with a small coffee setup named 'The Coffee Bar.' But what was interesting was the small poster that read 'I want to take The Coffee Bar to the global market.'"

The X user further shared, "Admire his dream and hope he makes it someday. It's the best thing to happen to a country when young boys and girls can dream like this".

The heartwarming post struck a chord, sparking an outpour of support and offers of assistance from netizens. Check out some of the reactions garnered by the tweet here:

