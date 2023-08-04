Viral: Mattel Is Hiring A 'Chief UNO Player' Who Will Earn $4444 In 4 Weeks

Mattel, the American toy manufacturing company, has come out with quite an unbelievable job search! To promote their new game, UNO Quatro, the company is looking to hire an UNO enthusiast for a four-week, part-time position in New York.

According to The Independent, "The hired individual will be responsible for introducing their fellow UNO fans to the new variation of the game called UNO Quatro. The game is a combination of the popular Connect 4 game that requires players to get four of the same coloured chips in a row and the original UNO that requires players to stack the same colours and numbers on top of each other."