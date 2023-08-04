Viral: Mattel Is Hiring A 'Chief UNO Player' Who Will Earn $4444 In 4 Weeks

Mattel, the American toy manufacturing company, has come out with quite an unbelievable job search! To promote their new game, UNO Quatro, the company is looking to hire an UNO enthusiast for a four-week, part-time position in New York.
According to The Independent, "The hired individual will be responsible for introducing their fellow UNO fans to the new variation of the game called UNO Quatro. The game is a combination of the popular Connect 4 game that requires players to get four of the same coloured chips in a row and the original UNO that requires players to stack the same colours and numbers on top of each other."
The job listing states, "We're looking for someone who's just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game. Someone who knows how to play the reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way). Is that you?"
The hired professional will be paid $4,444 (Rs 3,67,866) per week to play UNO for four hours daily, for a period of four weeks.
Besides being paid to play UNO for a considerable duration everyday, the 'Chief UNO Player' also needs to help Mattel create social content for various UNO games. The job posting also mentions that the hired professional is required to appear on livestreams to play the UNO Quatro game with brand creators.
