This Viral ‘Dosa Printer’ on Twitter Has Netizens Amused
The Smart Dosa Maker is sold by a company called Evochef.
Smart technology has achieved a lot, but a new product, called a "smart dosa maker" is on a whole new level, and users online are amused.
Sold by a company called Evochef, the product has been dubbed a "dosa printer" by netizens. Customers can adjust the thickness and crispiness of the dosa as per their liking. All you have to do is pour batter into the machine and in classic printer style, get your dosa printed.
Watch the video here:
While some users were excited about the invention, others found it quite useless and redundant. Here are some reactions:
