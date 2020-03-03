This ‘Desi Dadi’ Is Giving Shashi Tharoor a Tough Competition
Twitter is going gaga over a video that is doing the rounds on the internet. Netizens can't stop appreciating the 'Desi Dadi' who has caught everybody's attention with her English speaking abilities. In the video, we can see an elderly woman donned in a Haryanvi attire, speaking in fluent English about Mahatma Gandhi.
The elderly woman in the video is Bhawani Devi. Her video first surfaced on social media when it was posted by an IPS officer, Arun Bothra.
Take a look at the adorable granny!
"Mahatama Gandhi was the greatest man in the world. He was a simple man and he ate simple food. He drank goat's milk. He was the father of the nation. He loved both Hindus and Muslims. He was a lover of non-violence," Bhawani Devi says in the video.
Ever since the video hit the internet, Twitter has not been able to keep calm about it. People on twitter are tagging ace English 'guru' Shashi Tharoor with their posts, and calling 'desi dadi' his tough competition.
Take a look at these tweets here:
