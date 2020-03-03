This ‘Desi Dadi’ Is Giving Shashi Tharoor a Tough Competition

Twitter is going gaga over a video that is doing the rounds on the internet. Netizens can't stop appreciating the 'Desi Dadi' who has caught everybody's attention with her English speaking abilities. In the video, we can see an elderly woman donned in a Haryanvi attire, speaking in fluent English about Mahatma Gandhi.

The elderly woman in the video is Bhawani Devi. Her video first surfaced on social media when it was posted by an IPS officer, Arun Bothra.

Take a look at the adorable granny!