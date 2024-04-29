Viral: Couple Have Conversation While Falling Down From a Cliff In TV Serial

A clip from an 2021 episode of a Hindi television serial called Bhagya Laxmi, has recently gained attention for its inconceivable scene where two people fall from a cliff and engage in a conversation for over a minute, leaving physics behind.
Several netizens were flabbergasted by the video on social media and questioned the show's script writers and director.
In the viral video, a woman falls down from a cliff, followed by a man who quickly catches up to her. The couple then hug as they converse in mid-air before falling into a pond. The scene from the show starred Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti.
Have a look at it here:
Reacting to the video, a user wrote on X, "Did the go to the centre of earth …or fall from the stratosphere .. it’s impossible to take 2.5 minutes."
Take a look:
Here's how others reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)