Viral Clips Show Kota Tribe's Traditional New Year Celebration; Netizens In Awe

Amidst the frenzy of ringing in the new year, a tweet is going viral for showcasing the traditional way Kota tribes celebrated the onset of 2023.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the now-viral clips of the Kota tribe dancing around a huge bonfire, to a host of applause and folk music. Taking to twitter, she wrote, "Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival. Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris. Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world #HappyNewYear."