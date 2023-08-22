Viral Clip: UAE Astronaut Eating Honey Sandwich In Space Fascinates Netizens

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, currently on a six-month International Space Station (ISS) mission, amazed the internet by sharing a captivating video on X (formerly Twitter). The clip captures him enjoying Emirati honey with a slice of bread in microgravity.
"Ever wondered how honey behaves in space? I'm still savoring some Emirati honey, which offers health benefits, especially for astronauts," Neyadi wrote alongside the video.
The footage showcases Neyadi squirting honey onto a piece of bread. Microgravity causes the honey to cling to the bread, forming a spherical shape. Neyadi deftly spreads the honey by shaking the bread, then folds it expertly and takes a bite.
Since its release on 20 August, the video has amassed over 206.4 lakh views and counting. Engaged viewers have flooded the comments section, sharing their impressions of this unique space demonstration.
