Viral Clip Shows Indian-Canadian Duo Dancing To 'Dola Re Dola' on NYC Streets
An Instagram user commented, "Men used to go to war...Happy to see that they're doing something better now."
A video of two dancers, Jainil Mehta and Alex Wong, grooving to the famous Bollywood song, Dola re Dola on the streets of New York has taken social media by storm. Dressed in lehengas, their choreography - complete with their on-point expressions - has attracted the attention of 1.3 million eyeballs since it was uploaded on 31 December.
Check out the video here:
The caption to the video reads, "When two dancers ‘Dola’ together in New York City! RIP to our feet." Referring to the iconic Devdas song, Mehta also commented under the now-viral clip, "Who is the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Madhuri Dixit Nene here?"
The video has received a tremendously positive response from, including reactions from a few verified accounts.
Check what netizens are saying here:
