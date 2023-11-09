Viral Clip: BHU Students Mock Deepika Padukone’s Dating History In College Event

A video from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has stirred controversy and sparked online outrage as it appears to lampoon Deepika Padukone's dating history. The viral clip, reportedly originating from BHU, takes a satirical approach, seemingly inspired by Deepika's recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, where her views on 'casual' dating raised eyebrows.

The video, titled 'Deepika ki Kahaani, BHU ki Zubaani,' presents BHU students conducting a college event to reenact significant personalities who were rumoured to be in a rela with Deepika Padukone. The clip shows a large screen displaying images of celebrities like Dino Morea, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Siddharth Mallya, Ranbir Kapoor, and Padukone’s husband, Ranveer Singh.