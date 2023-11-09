ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Viral Clip: BHU Students Mock Deepika Padukone’s Dating History In College Event

The video quickly amassed over 1.7 million views, with many expressing their shock and disapproval.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Viral Clip: BHU Students Mock Deepika Padukone’s Dating History In College Event
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has stirred controversy and sparked online outrage as it appears to lampoon Deepika Padukone's dating history. The viral clip, reportedly originating from BHU, takes a satirical approach, seemingly inspired by Deepika's recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, where her views on 'casual' dating raised eyebrows.

The video, titled 'Deepika ki Kahaani, BHU ki Zubaani,' presents BHU students conducting a college event to reenact significant personalities who were rumoured to be in a rela with Deepika Padukone. The clip shows a large screen displaying images of celebrities like Dino Morea, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Siddharth Mallya, Ranbir Kapoor, and Padukone’s husband, Ranveer Singh.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

However, the performance took a rather uncomfortable turn, drawing strong online backlash and outrage. Social media critics condemned it as a form of "character assassination" targeting the renowned Indian actress.

The video quickly amassed over 1.7 million views, with many expressing their disapproval, calling it a shameful act and highlighting the sexist mindset it represents. Netizens are especially concerned since the BHU students cheering and encouraging this incident are also future doctors of the nation.

Also Read

Mahira Khan Is Yet Another Woman Being Trolled For Marrying A Successful Man

Mahira Khan Is Yet Another Woman Being Trolled For Marrying A Successful Man

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   BHU   Ranveer Sigh 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×