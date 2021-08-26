MP: Villagers Try To Revive Drowned Man by Hanging Him Upside Down on Tree

The incident took place at Jogipura village on Monday afternoon where the villagers hung the man upside down in a bid to revive him. They proceeded to swing him from side to side too, but to no avail, said Sanai police post in-charge Toran Singh.

A video of the same had also reportedly surfaced online where the villagers are seen with the man while some policemen are watching by the sidelines. It was later that they were able to convince the villagers that the man had passed away. Following this, the body was brought down and sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from News18).