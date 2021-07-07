Tamil Nadu: Village Cooking Channel Crosses 1 Crore Subscribers

The channel is run by five cousins from the village, V Subramanian, V Murugesan, V Ayyanar, G Tamilselvan and T Muthumanickam and is led by their grandfather, M Periyathambi who used to be a caterer. It has gained international popularity with its simple and easy-to-follow recipes. The main appeal of the channel lies in the authenticity it brings to its recipes, and the way it highlights south Indian recipes in their orignal form.

The team recently received YouTube's Diamond Play Button, and also uploaded a video of its unboxing.