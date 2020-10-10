Vijay Deverakonda Advocates Dictatorship, Twitter Calls Him Out

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra and Baradwaj Rangan, Vijay Deverakonda took to advocate the idea that "not everyone should be allowed to vote" and "there should be a dictator with good intentions."

"I don't even think everybody should be allowed to vote. When you get on a plane, do we decide who will fly the plane? No, we let an efficient agency to decide with is competent to fly the plane. I am not even saying rich people should vote. I think the middle class who have the most at stake, peole who are educated, people who won't get swung by little money...(should vote). I would like to be a dictator if at all. I think that's the way to go, that's the way you can make change. Just shup up, I have goo intentions. You don't know what's good for you. I think somewhere dictorship is the way to go but you need to have a good guy," said Deverakonda in the interview.