Vijay Deverakonda Advocates Dictatorship, Twitter Calls Him Out
Vijay Deverakonda advocates the case for why not everyone shouldn't vote and why a dictatorship is a good option.
In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra and Baradwaj Rangan, Vijay Deverakonda took to advocate the idea that "not everyone should be allowed to vote" and "there should be a dictator with good intentions."
"I don't even think everybody should be allowed to vote. When you get on a plane, do we decide who will fly the plane? No, we let an efficient agency to decide with is competent to fly the plane. I am not even saying rich people should vote. I think the middle class who have the most at stake, peole who are educated, people who won't get swung by little money...(should vote). I would like to be a dictator if at all. I think that's the way to go, that's the way you can make change. Just shup up, I have goo intentions. You don't know what's good for you. I think somewhere dictorship is the way to go but you need to have a good guy," said Deverakonda in the interview.
