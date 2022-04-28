Watch: Woman Cooks Roti on a Car Bonnet in Odisha’s Heat, Goes Viral Online
The roti even cooked!
It's that time of the year again. The scorching heat has made its way back into our lives. There heatwave has been severe in the country and broken several temperature records, with many parts of the country experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees celsius in April alone.
People are finding it increasingly difficult to go out in the open during daylight hours as a result of the extreme heat.
Many people joke that they could cook an entire meal outside in the heat because of the extreme heat, and one person recently did just that. A unique incident from Odisha has caught everyone's attention in the midst of this sweltering weather. A video of a woman from Odisha making rotis on the hood of a car recently went viral, amusing netizens online.
A woman in the Sonepur region of Odisha is seen making chapatis on the bonnet of a car in a video that has gone viral on social media. The video was originally made by a local news channel from Odisha and then shared by Nilamadhab Panda, a Sonepur resident who stated in a tweet that it is so hot in her hometown that chapatti can be made on a car's bonnet.
We can see her making round rotis with a board and a rolling. After that, she flips the roti and bakes it. The roti is fully cooked on both sides, as you can see.
Users online were both surprised and amused at this, and here are some reactions from Twitter:
